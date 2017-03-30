Man wanted for murder of woman found in Big Darby Creek arrested in Jackson County

Andrew McGowan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in a recycling bin in Big Darby Creek was arrested Thursday in Jackson County.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Michael Landon McGowan, of Columbus, is suspected of murdering Gabriel Hinojosa, placing her body in a recycling bin, and dumping her in the Big Darby Creek.

Hinojosa’s body was found Feb. 24 near Trapper John’s Canoe Livery at 7141 London Groveport Road.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office filed an arrest warrant for McGowan Tuesday, charging him with murder.

