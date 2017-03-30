Maryland law would fine drivers lingering in left lanes

By Published:

BALTIMORE, MD (WCMH) — A proposed law in Maryland would fine drivers who stay in the left lane up to $250.

According to the Washington Post, the law states that drivers are to use the left lane to pass and then they are required to merge back into right lanes. The hopes are that the bill will help prevent bottlenecks and road rage incidents.

WTOP, reports the law would affect highways with a speed limit of 55mph and three lanes going in the same direction.

“My concern is this bill says the left lane is the fast lane and, unless you’re going fast, don’t use it,” John B. Townsend II, spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic and a critic of the bill told the Washington Post.

If passed, Maryland would join other states, like Virginia, with laws limiting vehicles lingering in the left lane.

