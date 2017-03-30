Mother’s boyfriend charged with rape, killing of 4-year-old

BUTLER, PA (WCMH) — Police have charged a man with rape of a child and criminal homicide in connection with the death of a boy in Pennsylvania.

According to WTAE, 4-year-old Bentley Miller died as a result of severe blood loss. The criminal complaint also stated he had been sexually assaulted.

The boy’s caretaker, 20-year-old Jordan Lambing, is also charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse – serious bodily injury.

Authorities say Lambing and the boy’s mother MacKenzie Peters were living at a Super 8 motel. Lambing was taking care of Bentley while Peters was at work on March 21, the day the boy died.

Lambing reportedly called his own mother, Kristen Lee Herold, that day because Bentley needed medical attention. WTAE reports Herold was going to take the boy to his father’s house when he became unresponsive. She pulled into a parking lot and called 911. Bentley was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police reportedly found Herold and Lambing hiding in an attic.

Herold faces child endangerment charges.

Peters also faces child endangerment charges. According to WPXI, police found marks of abuse on the boy including a burn on his hand and several bruises. There was also drug paraphernalia in the hotel room.

District Attorney Richard Goldinger called the case “horrific” and said “It would appear on its face it asks for the death penalty,” but a decision didn’t have to be made immediately.