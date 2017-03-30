ODOT investing $2.3 billion in bridges and roads for construction season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced it’ll be spending $2.3 billion in the next construction season on bridges and roads in the state.

ODOT made the announcement Thursday, noting that this year’s spending is just shy of the record $2.4 billion spent in 2014 and 2015.

The 2017 construction season will consist of 1,098 projects, including 26 valued at more than $10 million. Workers will pave 6,945 miles of roadway, and repair or replace 1,281 bridges.

“Since Gov. John Kasich took office, we have invested an unprecedented $14 billion in Ohio’s infrastructure,” said ODOT Director Jerry Wray. “Our transportation network is Ohio’s greatest man-made asset, and it is our duty to ensure it is in the best condition possible. That’s why 93 cents of every dollar we’re spending on roads and bridges this year will go to preservation.”

Also part of the construction process is 191 projects aimed at making Ohio’s roadways safer.

“We have seen an increase in the number of traffic deaths in Ohio over the last three years, and we are working hard to reverse this disturbing trend,” Wray said.

ODOT is also working to make the existing system work more efficiently by leveraging technology like the OHGO app, intelligent transportation systems, and recently-approved variable speed limits and smart mobility corridors.

“The easy movement of people and goods from place to place is part of the ODOT mission statement. Those aren’t just words on paper,” Wray said.