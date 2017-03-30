Poet files copyright lawsuit against Insane Clown Posse

By Published:
FILE - This Jan. 8, 2014, file photo shows Joseph Bruce aka Violent J, left, and Joseph Utsler aka Shaggy 2 Dope, members of the Insane Clown Posse after a news conference in Detroit. Stanley Gebhardt, of Ohio, filed a copyright infringement suit Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in federal court in Detroit saying the rap-metal group and member Joseph Bruce used a poem he wrote without his consent. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) – An Ohio man says Detroit rap-metal group the Insane Clown Posse and member Joseph Bruce used a poem he wrote without his consent.

Stanley Gebhardt filed the copyright infringement suit Tuesday in federal court in Detroit.

It seeks monetary damages and asks a judge to force Bruce and the group to stop using Gebhardt’s “But You Didn’t.”

The suit says the poem, about a father-son relationship, was copyrighted in 1993.

Gebhardt’s attorney, Michael Dezsi, tells the Detroit Free Press his client learned in 2015 that a video of Bruce reciting the poem had been posted on YouTube. Bruce, who goes by the stage name Violent J, called it “Violent J’s Poem.”

The Associated Press left a voicemail Thursday seeking comment from attorney Howard Hertz, who represents the Insane Clown Posse.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s