COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Storm Team 4 Meteorologists Ben Gelber and Tara Lane say while there will be some dry times Thursday, there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

The weather could become severe as we get into the evening hours.

Expect windy conditions throughout the day with highs near 70 degrees.

Storms become more likely Thursday night and could bring damaging winds, large hail and even an isolated tornado.

