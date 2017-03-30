COLLIERVILLE, TN (WKRN) – Authorities in Shelby County confirm Tad Cummins, the suspect in an ongoing AMBER Alert, was spotted at a gas station near Memphis.

The sighting was reported just around 12:30 p.m. at a Shell station on New Byhalia Road near West Poplar Avenue in Collierville, about 190 miles west of Columbia, Tennessee.

A deputy responded to the gas station and reviewed the surveillance. Cummins was positively identified as the man on the tape, according to the spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement to News 2, the Collierville Police Department said Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas, 15, were traveling in a white Chevrolet panel van with a ladder rack and possibly a blue or aqua-colored tube on top.

In a BOLO, or be-on-the-lookout-for, issued for area law enforcement, Memphis police say the van was seen at a Krystal’s restaurant on Union Avenue in Memphis for several days—but Thursday afternoon, both Cummins and Thomas were spotted in the restaurant’s parking lot walking east.

Anyone in the area of Shelby County is urged to remain vigilant and report any information or possible sightings to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. You can also call the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151.

Collierville police is coordinating with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at this time regarding this sighting.

Cummins, 50, is charged with kidnapping the 15-year-old on March 13. He remains on the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns and was initially driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with TN license plate 976ZPT. That vehicle has not been found. Anyone who spots the SUV and can verify the license plate should call 911.