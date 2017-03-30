HOUSTON, TX (InsideEdition.com) — Cops in Texas were called to the side of a highway this week after responding to a report of a man taped to an intersection traffic sign, a peculiar sight that was reportedly motivated by a bet.

Right as police approached the man, suspended fully off the ground by quite a bit of duct tape, another man who was reportedly carrying a knife approached.

“Drop the knife or I’ll Tase you,” one officer reportedly shouted.

As it turned out, though, the knife-wielding subject was the taped up teen’s friend, who was there to cut him down.

He may have helped tape him up, since the man, Miguel Chavez, was there willingly, having lost a bet over the Rockets and Warriors NBA game that was held Tuesday.

“I went with the Rockets,” 17-year-old Chavez told InsideEdition.com. “I was at McDonalds eating. I lost. My friend said it was time ‘I pay up your bet [and] I have an idea.’ He got there with four rolls of duct tape.”

Chavez said his friends had a coin toss to decide exactly what they would tape him to.

“Heads was taped to pole and tails was taped to a car. Boom, it hit heads,” he said.

“I lost a bet,” Chavez replied.

Chavez was still happy to play along afterwards when he posted video of the prank to his Instagram page.