twenty one pilots adds fifth Columbus, Ohio show

By Published:
Josh Dun, left, and Tyler Joseph, of Twenty One Pilots, perform a medley at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Grammy award-winning band will now be playing at five locations in central Ohio.

twenty one pilots announced on Twitter Thursday that the band will add Nationwide Arena to their recently announced ‘Tour de Columbus.’ The show at Nationwide will take place on June 24.

Pre-sale for the show is already open.

https://twitter.com/twentyonepilots/status/847564838083624962

The band will also be performing at The Basement, June 20, the Newport Music Hall on June 2, Express Live, June 22 and the Jerome Schottenstein Center on June 25.

The band also announced they will only be selling tickets through the twenty one pilots fan ticket opportunity in an effort to fight scalpers.

Any fan interested in going to a show needs to register with twentyonepilots.com and select which show they want to attend.

Fans can only purchase one ticket per show and must be 13 years or older.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s