COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Grammy award-winning band will now be playing at five locations in central Ohio.

twenty one pilots announced on Twitter Thursday that the band will add Nationwide Arena to their recently announced ‘Tour de Columbus.’ The show at Nationwide will take place on June 24.

Pre-sale for the show is already open.

The band will also be performing at The Basement, June 20, the Newport Music Hall on June 2, Express Live, June 22 and the Jerome Schottenstein Center on June 25.

The band also announced they will only be selling tickets through the twenty one pilots fan ticket opportunity in an effort to fight scalpers.

Any fan interested in going to a show needs to register with twentyonepilots.com and select which show they want to attend.

Fans can only purchase one ticket per show and must be 13 years or older.