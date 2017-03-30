Velvet wants you to create this Ohio State Fair ice cream flavor

By Published:

UTICA, OH (WCMH) — Velvet ice cream is asking for submissions to create a new flavor for this year’s Ohio State Fair.

In past years, Velvet has created flavors such as, Blueberry Sweet Corn, Banana Cream Pie, Maple Bacon and Elephant Ear for Ohio State Fairs.

Through April 12, ice cream lovers can submit ideas for the flavor on Velvet Ice Cream’s Facebook page. Company leaders will choose the best flavor submission and will develop a brand-new ice cream flavor, created especially for the Ohio State Fair, which runs July 26-Aug. 6 at the Ohio Expo Center.

“This contest gives Velvet Ice Cream fans a chance to be a part of the magic of creating new ice cream flavors that can be enjoyed by the nearly one million visitors who attend the Ohio State Fair,” said President of Velvet Ice Cream, Luconda Dager. “Our special State Fair flavors have been so incredibly popular in the past, we wanted to invite our fans to be a part of the fun for this year.”

