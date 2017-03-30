Veterans receive free training on operating successful small businesses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Starting a small business can be hard, but Ohio veterans are getting some help to do just that.

The US Small Business Administration is offering a free “Boots to Business-Reboot” entrepreneurship training program designed specifically for vets, service members and spouses.

Veterans and active reservists are receiving free training to start and operate a successful business.

“Veterans have a track record of being able to weather a lot of storms most individuals do not,” said Abron Andrews Jr. with VetBiz Central.

The US Small Business Administration has teamed with accredited universities to offer in-depth instruction. Fittingly, this workshop was held at the American Legion Department of Ohio.

“The main goal is to give veterans the tolls that they need to succeed in business,” said Brooke Betit with the Small Business Administration.

Whether they need direction for possible lenders or help marketing their products, the vets who attended say the atmosphere is welcoming.

“Being in an environment where you’re around fellow veterans, you’re all on that same track on trying to establish a business, trying to build an enterprise,” said Army Reservist Kimberly Tapia. “The framework for the program that they have here is phenomenal. It’s very intensive, I’ve been in business 3 years, they’re covering things that when I first started I didn’t know.”

After the day-long course, participants can enroll in an eight-week course online from Syracuse University.