WELLAND, Ontario (Inside Edition) — A raccoon went and stuck his nose where it didn’t belong and ended up stuck.

The city of Welland in Ontario wasn’t going to just leave him in that sewer grate. The local SPCA called in reinforcements to help free him.

Rescuers were concerned when it started to rain, but that’s when they broke out the sledgehammer. That seemed to do the trick to pull up the grate and get the raccoon out.

InsideEdition.com’s Mara Montalbano has more.