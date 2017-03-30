Whitehall police arrest 18 in effort to curb retail theft

By Published:

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) — Whitehall Police say they have arrested 18 people after a “retail theft blitz” on Wednesday, March 29.

Officers cooperated with staff at locations including Walmart, Target, and Town & Country Shopping Center, according to a press release. Police were looking for shoplifters, people stealing from vehicles, and other criminals.

Approximately 20 officers were dedicated to the investigation, the department said.

Police say they arrested a serial thief who has reportedly stolen from multiple Target locations across central Ohio. They also arrested a woman who reportedly arrived at a dollar store in a stolen car and attempted to take something. A male accomplice driving the car was arrested.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s