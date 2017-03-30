Whitehall police arrest 18 in effort to curb retail theft

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) — Whitehall Police say they have arrested 18 people after a “retail theft blitz” on Wednesday, March 29.

Officers cooperated with staff at locations including Walmart, Target, and Town & Country Shopping Center, according to a press release. Police were looking for shoplifters, people stealing from vehicles, and other criminals.

Approximately 20 officers were dedicated to the investigation, the department said.

Police say they arrested a serial thief who has reportedly stolen from multiple Target locations across central Ohio. They also arrested a woman who reportedly arrived at a dollar store in a stolen car and attempted to take something. A male accomplice driving the car was arrested.