Wisconsin police officers responding to traffic complaint end up playing street hockey with kids

JANESVILLE, WI (InsideEdition.com) — Wisconsin cops responding to a neighbor’s complaint about kids playing hockey in the street decided not to bust up the match.

Instead, they grabbed sticks and joined the game.

For 30 minutes, officers from the Janesville Police Department played with the three delighted boys, and complimented them on their sports skills and taking time to talk with them about their neighborhood.

“I saw the officers come down the street and I thought we were going to be in trouble, said mom Hailley Jester, whose two sons Skylar, 12, and Orion, 11, were part of the makeshift team. “They wanted to show the kids that they like what they are doing — playing outside and doing kids’ stuff — but they told them now they have to go across the street in a big parking lot area.”

“They didn’t want to be heavy-handed,” police chief David Moore told InsideEdition.com Thursday. “So the sergeant grabbed a handful of hockey sticks at the station and went out there.

