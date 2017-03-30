Worker injured in accident at Delaware County construction site

GALENA, OH (WCMH) — Emergency crews have been called to a construction site in Galena after a worker was injured in an accident.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel were called to the 1600 block of Wrenbury Drive on the report of a serious accident.

Deputies say one person was reportedly injured, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.