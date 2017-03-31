200-ton rock blocking Oregon road blown up by crews

By Published:
(Photo: Oregon Department of Transportation)

OREGON (WCMH)– The Oregon Department of Transportation is working on clearing a 200-ton rock from Oregon 138E.

They say the rock fell sometime after midnight Thursday, blocking the road about 10 miles east of Glide on the Rogue-Umpqua Byway.

ODOT was forced to wait until morning to evaluate the slope and work to break the rock up.

There was originally no time estimated for the road reopening, and travelers were advised to use alternate routes.

ODOT said the rock was about 12-feet tall and weighed about 200 tons. There were also reportedly smaller rocks, in the 50-100-ton range they were working to clear.

ODOT posted a video on their Facebook showing the removal process. Two companies “reduced” the rock with explosives.

They were hoping to have a lane open tonight.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s