200-ton rock blocking Oregon road blown up by crews

OREGON (WCMH)– The Oregon Department of Transportation is working on clearing a 200-ton rock from Oregon 138E.

They say the rock fell sometime after midnight Thursday, blocking the road about 10 miles east of Glide on the Rogue-Umpqua Byway.

ODOT was forced to wait until morning to evaluate the slope and work to break the rock up.

There was originally no time estimated for the road reopening, and travelers were advised to use alternate routes.

ODOT said the rock was about 12-feet tall and weighed about 200 tons. There were also reportedly smaller rocks, in the 50-100-ton range they were working to clear.

ODOT posted a video on their Facebook showing the removal process. Two companies “reduced” the rock with explosives.

They were hoping to have a lane open tonight.