79-year-old man shoots, kills home invader

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WCMH) — When armed men burst into John Croft’s home he was ready for them.

Croft, who will turn 80 in less than a month, told WBRC that he has been a victim of repeated burglaries recently. “I been a prisoner in my house.”

In less than a year, his house has been burglarized 13 times. But on Wednesday, when the two men entered his home, he fought back; shooting one of the suspects and chasing the other away.

“He heard the bed squeak. I was getting my gun. He said ‘Don’t move’ and he used the “N” word and I shot. I hate that boy dead, but I don’t hate I shot him,” Croft told WBRC.

Croft said he now wrestles with the emotions of having to kill someone. “I just hate to meet his mother because it was a teen. And there’s nothing as precious to a mom as a son.”

Police haven’t identified the dead suspect, and are still searching for the others involved in the burglary. Croft won’t face charges for the fatal shooting because police said he was within his rights to defend himself and his property.

