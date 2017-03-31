AKRON, CO (KUSA) — A dead car, a sweet snack, a roll of bread, and a pile of donated clothes.

That’s what 85-year-old Ruby Stein depended on for five days after she found her self stranded on a remote dirt road in Eagle County, Colorado.

“If I make it I make it,” said Stein. “If I don’t then that’s God’s will.”

On March 21 she was headed back to Akron after visiting her granddaughter and great-grandkids in Gypsum when she took a wrong turn.

With the snow falling, she thought she took a turn that would get her to Interstate 70.

Twenty miles and an hour later, she found herself stuck on a muddy slope near the LEDE Reservoir. It was 5 days before anyone found her.

“What is meant to be will be,” Stein recalled to KUSA. “I just stayed calm and there was nothing I could do.”

