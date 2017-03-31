COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Anikqua Williams is accused of shooting another woman at the Victoria’s Secret PINK store at Easton Town Center on Thursday.

Williams, 22, was handed a $50,000 bond Friday by a Franklin County Judge after being charged with felonious assault.

According to Columbus police, Williams and the victim, Daneshia Elmore, 23, knew each other and began fighting after meeting by chance at the PINK store.

During the fight, Williams pulled out a gun and shot Elmore in the chest, police said.

Police officers were on the scene within two minutes and arrested Williams.

Elmore was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call Columbus Police Assault Detective Steven Kaethow at 614-645-4740 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.