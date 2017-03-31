Best friends give birth within minutes of each other in neighboring hospital rooms

SOUTH BEND, IN (InsideEdition.com) — Two best friends completed another milestone together when they welcomed their babies into the world — just minutes apart.

“The doctor delivered Liam, and then walked right next door and delivered Ivie,” said Amanda Irvine, 22.

Her best friend Alex Hankins, 22, added, “Yeah, like changed his gloves, put on a new robe, and got my baby out.”

Irvine told InsideEdition.com she had been in labor for 30 hours at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind., when Hankins, who she met in eighth grade, texted her to let her know her water had broken too.

“I was pretty angry because I wasn’t progressing,” she joked.

Irvine ultimately gave birth first, and just 20 minutes later, Hankins’ baby was ready to enter the world too.

“It would have been the same time if there were two doctors, I think,” Hankins said.

Baby Ivie was Hankins’ second child, and baby Liam was Irvine’s first.

