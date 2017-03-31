California company selling high heels for infants sparks controversy online

CREDIT: Pee Wee Pumps, Instagram

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An American footwear company has sparked disapproval on social media over high heeled shoes for babies.

Pee Wee Pumps says babies will be the “belle of the ball” in the shoes.

But the BBC reports people are criticizing the company amid a growing concern at what is seen as the sexualization of children.

Company founder Michele Holbrook says the shoes are intended as a photo prop only and meant to be “funny and cute.”

In a post this week on the company’s Facebook page, an infant in heels sits on a miniature motorbike with the caption: “This little #Diva, defining cool posing in her #PeeWeePumps.”

The image was criticized by a number of the site’s users, who suggested it was “wrong” and “disgusting” to portray babies in such a way.

“This is not ok,” wrote Melissa Balinski.

