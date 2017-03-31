Dozens of dead snakes found on feces-filled Jupiter, Fla. home

JUPITER, FL (WPTV) A Jupiter, Florida woman has been cited after police and wildlife officials say they found about a 100 dead ball pythons in her feces-filled home.

The discovery was made in mid-February during a welfare check by police.

The floors were covered in dog feces and urine, bird cages filthy with feces, and 30 to 40 plastic bins were stacked one on top of the other contained dead ball python snakes.

Reptile experts say it’s not unusual for people to have dozens of them in their home, but there is a proper way to house and care for them.

“This is a life. This is not a piece of machinery or you know something that sits on the shelf doesn’t require maintenance,” said Aaron Joyce, owner of Wild Cargo Pets in West Palm Beach.

