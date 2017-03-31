Former officer sentenced to 40 years for manslaughter in Louisiana

MARKSVILLE, LA (KALB) One of the officers convicted in the shooting death of a young Louisiana boy was sentenced to 40 years for manslaughter and 15 years for attempted manslaughter in Marksville, Louisiana on Friday.

Derrick Stafford, 33, was convicted of manslaughter by a jury last week for shooting Jeremy Mardis, 6, and wounding his father, Chris Few.

“I think the judge was very fair,” said defense attorney Chris LaCour. “I know he gave a lot of research when preparing his judgment. It’s just Louisiana has certain laws that just have to be applied in certain situations like this one with a manslaughter conviction and a gun being used.”

Mardis and Few were shot in November 2015 as city marshals attempted to pull Few over.

