Gator rescued after being tied to tree, mouth taped shut

KENDALL, FL (NBC News) — A large alligator was found tied to a tree in a southwest Miami neighborhood.



Florida Fish and Wildlife says the 9-foot gator was found by a resident in the Snapper Creek Village Townhomes in Kendall.



Chopper video shows the gator tied to a tree near a canal with its mouth taped shut.



It’s unknown who trapped the gator, but FWC believes more than one person is involved due to the reptile’s size.



They say the person or persons responsible will face charges.

