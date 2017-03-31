Gator rescued after being tied to tree, mouth taped shut

By Published: Updated:

KENDALL, FL (NBC News) — A large alligator was found tied to a tree in a southwest Miami neighborhood.

Florida Fish and Wildlife says the 9-foot gator was found by a resident in the Snapper Creek Village Townhomes in Kendall.

Chopper video shows the gator tied to a tree near a canal with its mouth taped shut.

It’s unknown who trapped the gator, but FWC believes more than one person is involved due to the reptile’s size.

They say the person or persons responsible will face charges.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s