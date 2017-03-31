COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Josie Merkle is a survivor. She remembers the moment she said Brian Golsby attacked her this past January.

“I think about that a lot, a lot,” said Merkle.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien now tells NBC4 that Golsby attacked Merkle and at least 6 others in German Village and surrounding areas. All of these attacks occurred between January 24 and February 7, just days before Ohio State University senior Reagan Tokes was killed.

Friday afternoon, O’Brien’s office filed a death penalty indictment against Golsby.

“I’m enormously thankful and grateful but also heartbroken for her. I was the first attack, and she was the last,” said Merkle.

Authorities said most of these attacks were extremely violent. Some involved guns and knives. The question tonight, if Golsby committed these crimes wearing an ankle monitor, why couldn’t authorities stop him sooner? O’Brien said that was a question for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

Thursday, NBC4 sent a request to the department for that information, and to find out who was responsible for monitoring Golsby’s GPS device and how often. So far, no one has answered that question.

Whatever the answer, Merkle said the damage is already done.

“If they could have found him right after mine, think of all those other situations that wouldn’t have occurred. That’s just heartbreaking,” said Merkle.

READ MORE: Death penalty indictment filed against suspect in OSU student’s rape, murder

She said she is relieved her attacker is in jail. And when asked what message she has for him, she was straight to the point–she doesn’t have one.

Merkle said her life has been pretty normal since the attack, and she won’t let what happens to her keep her living in fear.