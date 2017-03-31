Kayaker who discovered woman’s body in Big Darby Creek speaks out

GROVE CITY (WCMH) – The man who found a woman’s body in Big Darby Creek last month is sharing the story of how he found her.

For Evan Graham, 24, a warm day on February 24th would have been wasted staying inside.

“It was supposed to be 75 degrees in February,” said Graham. “It was a record for that day, so we just decided to go out kayaking.”

After a few hours on the water, he found something suspicious. A blue recycling bin was partially submerged near where they were kayaking.

“We ended up passing the 665 bridge a little after 5 o’clock,” he said. “We saw the trash can. We really weren’t sure what it was. Anytime there’s anything in the Big Darby that’s trash, it’s kind of out of place.”

Graham said the blue recycling bin was brand new and tied up.

“It just didn’t seem right,” he said. “It took us a while to get it untied and once we got it untied that’s how we found out. We instantly called the police then.”

In it they found 22-year-old Gabriel Hinojosa’s body. Her ex-boyfriend Andrew McGowan is being charged with her murder, accused of putting her body inside the bin and dumping it in the creek.

“It’s just really sad, unexpected. I’m glad we found her and that the family gets to figure things out and they caught him,” said Graham.

He said he’s grateful they found her before heavy storms rolled in later that night and is praying for her family to find closure.

“We were the only people out on the river that day, so there was nobody else out there to figure it out,” said Graham. “Check your surroundings, always investigate. Look out for people.”

“It’s a small community we look out for each other,” he said.

McGowan is expected in court Saturday morning.