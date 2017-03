COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been nine months since the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Championship, and new babies at Riverside Methodist Hospital are showing they’re #AllIn.

Newborn babies at Riverside are wearing their Cleveland Cavaliers pride with “Born a Champion” onesies.

The Cavs championship over the Golden State Warriors ended Cleveland’s 52-year-drought of not winning a major sports title.

The special edition onesies were provided by Homage.