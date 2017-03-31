Nyet! New Hampshire legislature rejects bill to ban Russian vodka in liquor stores

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — You can still buy Russian vodka at New Hampshire liquor stores.

Legislators have defeated a bill that suggested suspending or banning Russian vodka in response to Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Senators on Thursday rejected Democratic Minority Leader Jeff Woodburn’s bill, which would’ve set up a commission to consider the proposal and reconsider state retirement system investments in Russian companies.

Woodburn says it’s become clearer since he introduced the bill the Russian government “exerted an unprecedented level of influence” in the election. He says New Hampshire should “seriously examine” its investments in Russian products and industry.

A declassified intelligence report this year said Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a hidden campaign to influence the election. Putin has dismissed accusations about Russian hacking and meddling as “groundless.”

