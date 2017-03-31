Ohio man honors Veteran after finding his ashes in a storage unit

WNWO-TV Published:

MONCLOVA, Ohio (WNWO)– Nearly three years ago Scott Miller discovered something in a storage unit that he’s never come across before: the cremated remains of Frank Moses, a WWII Navy Veteran who was seemingly forgotten.

The storage unit was up for sale like any other for failure to pay rent. Once that happens, the locker can be auctioned away for anyone to buy and all contents inside the locker become the new buyer’s property.

Since the discovery was made, Miller wanted to do something to honor the veteran so he began taking him along in his travels.

“My girlfriend Kristi and I go out on bike rides, we always take him with us,” he says.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2nE8bF7

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s