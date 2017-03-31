Ohio man honors Veteran after finding his ashes in a storage unit

MONCLOVA, Ohio (WNWO)– Nearly three years ago Scott Miller discovered something in a storage unit that he’s never come across before: the cremated remains of Frank Moses, a WWII Navy Veteran who was seemingly forgotten.

The storage unit was up for sale like any other for failure to pay rent. Once that happens, the locker can be auctioned away for anyone to buy and all contents inside the locker become the new buyer’s property.

Since the discovery was made, Miller wanted to do something to honor the veteran so he began taking him along in his travels.

“My girlfriend Kristi and I go out on bike rides, we always take him with us,” he says.

