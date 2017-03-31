Ohio State University student killed by car in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Madie Hart, 18, a freshman at the Ohio State University, was struck by a vehicle on Walnut Street in Cincinnati at about 2am Sunday. Police tell WCPO <http://www.wcpo.com/>, Hart’s death wasn’t an accident.

“It’s a good thing that we have each other and it’s been a really nice moment for everybody to come together even in the worst of circumstances,” said Hart’s former teacher Allison Hinkel on the efforts of the community to come to terms with her death.

Police continue to investigate the incident and no charges have been filed.