COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien is expected to make an announcement at 1pm Friday in regards to the suspect in the murder of Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes

Golsby was released from prison in November and has been charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of 21-year-old Tokes.

Golsby is currently being held with no bond and O’Brien says it is a death penalty eligible case.