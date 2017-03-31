Some drivers power through flooded roads in Logan, Vinton counties

By Published:

VINTON CO., OH (WCMH) — Heavy rain led to flooded roads and fields in some parts of central Ohio, and drivers spent the day looking for clear roads to drive on.

Susan Berining said she was just trying to do her job.

“I’m trying to make it to a patient’s house, and I had to call the sheriff and tell them that another road out on 93 is flooded and there are people crossing, and I come out here trying to go a back way, and it’s flooded as well.”

The National Weather Service has extended a level 2 flood warn to 12:45am Saturday morning for Vinton County.

Residents said the high water inconvenienced their day.

“My daughter is going to her friend’s for the all-day movie marathon and we may just say no to the movies today,” said Gina Long.

“I’m doing a concrete project and this weather isn’t good for my concrete project,” said Pat Speck.

Even with the warning and “high water” signs, some motorists still drove through with no hesitation.

AAA reminds drivers that two feet of running water can push an SUV off the road.

