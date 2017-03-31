Time running out to register to vote before May primary election

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The deadline to register to vote for the May primary is fast approaching, and registering is now easier than ever.

In order to vote in May, you need to be registered by April 3.

You are qualified to register to vote in Ohio if you meet all the following requirements:

You are a citizen of the United States. You will be at least 18 years old on or before the day of the general election. You will be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days immediately before the election in which you want to vote. You are not incarcerated (in jail or in prison) for a felony conviction. You have not been declared incompetent for voting purposes by a probate court. You have not been permanently disenfranchised for violations of election laws.

Ohioans can now register to vote online at MyOhioVote.Com or by printing and returning a voter registration form to your local Board of Elections.