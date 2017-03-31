Woman films man as she tries to wake him from apparent overdose near Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKYC) — New video is showing heroin’s horrible toll.

It was shared earlier this week by Jennifer Dillon in a Facebook Live post.

She says it all started as she was driving in Maple Heights, Ohio and a van blocked her way.

As other cars drove around, she and a friend got out and discovered a man behind the wheel.

Dillon said he appeared to have overdosed and that his foot was on the brake while the van was still in gear.

As the friend called 911, Dillon began to record.

She can be seen shaking the victim to try to wake him up.

They were just a block from the police station. Soon an officer is on scene and urges Dillon to back off.

Police in Maple Heights do not carry Narcan, so they had to wait for an ambulance.

