14 Mexican citizens, 3 US citizens indicted in drug trafficking conspiracy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Seventeen people were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and/or methamphetamine by a federal grand jury in central Ohio on Friday.
The indictment alleges that defendants conspired to bring drugs from Mexico to central and southern Ohio as far back as December 2015, with one suspect accused of possessing a firearm during an October 2016 drug transaction.
United States attorneys were joined by multiple law enforcement agencies, including police chiefs from Columbus, Westerville and Pickerington, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, during Friday’s announcement.
Attorneys said 10 of the defendants have been arrested and are in custody. United States officials will be seeking the extradition of four defendants from Mexico.
The indicted individuals, who could each face life in prison if found guilty, are:
- Guillermo Polanco-Contreras
- the individual known as “Chacorta”
- Hiram Hernandez-Sarabia
- Enrique Carrilo-Garcia
- Karla Aguayo-Camarena
- Hugo Carrilo
- Miguel Guardado-Hernandez
- Carlos Justo-Landa
- Erick Pablo-Reyes
- Hailey Johnson
- Crescencio Hernandez
- Jose Hernandez
- Alvaro Hernandez, aka “Alvaro Dejesus-Hernandez”
- Rene Casillas-Mojica
- Noe Zepeda-Yerena
- Ignacio Ortega-Meza
- Jose Del Real-Ortega