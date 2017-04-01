14 Mexican citizens, 3 US citizens indicted in drug trafficking conspiracy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Seventeen people were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and/or methamphetamine by a federal grand jury in central Ohio on Friday.

The indictment alleges that defendants conspired to bring drugs from Mexico to central and southern Ohio as far back as December 2015, with one suspect accused of possessing a firearm during an October 2016 drug transaction.

United States attorneys were joined by multiple law enforcement agencies, including police chiefs from Columbus, Westerville and Pickerington, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, during Friday’s announcement.

Attorneys said 10 of the defendants have been arrested and are in custody. United States officials will be seeking the extradition of four defendants from Mexico.

The indicted individuals, who could each face life in prison if found guilty, are:

Guillermo Polanco-Contreras

the individual known as “Chacorta”

Hiram Hernandez-Sarabia

Enrique Carrilo-Garcia

Karla Aguayo-Camarena

Hugo Carrilo

Miguel Guardado-Hernandez

Carlos Justo-Landa

Erick Pablo-Reyes

Hailey Johnson

Crescencio Hernandez

Jose Hernandez

Alvaro Hernandez, aka “Alvaro Dejesus-Hernandez”

Rene Casillas-Mojica

Noe Zepeda-Yerena

Ignacio Ortega-Meza

Jose Del Real-Ortega