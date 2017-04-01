$1M bond set for woman charged in grandson’s methadone death

CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge in Cleveland has set a $1 million bond for a woman whose young grandson died after ingesting the opiate treatment drug methadone.

Forty-five-year-old Norma Caraballo appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court Saturday after surrendering to authorities on Thursday. Prosecutors charged her with felony child endangering after 2-year-old Noah Harvey was pronounced dead at a hospital Monday night. Court records didn’t list an attorney for her.

Hospital officials said tests showed that Noah had ingested methadone.

Police say Caraballo is a recovering heroin addict who is prescribed daily doses of methadone.

Police have not said how Noah gained access to the drug. Caraballo was babysitting the boy while his mother was at work. Caraballo texted her daughter Monday afternoon that Noah was sick and needed to see a doctor.

