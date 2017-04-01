Businesses launch bogus April Fools’ Day products, services

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s become part of an annual tradition: business launching fake products or services on a day filled with pranks.

From companies headquartered in central Ohio to international businesses, April Fools’ Day allows companies large and small to show off a creative side.

Bob Evans announced the launch of a full line of beauty products, allowing customers to wear their favorite meals.

The products listed includes a biscuit and sausage gravy beauty mask, candied bacon perfume and pancake hand cream that allows you to “encase your hands in the healing power of hotcakes.”

White Castle announced their release of Nano Sliders: tiny hamburgers the company says customers can enjoy one calorie at a time.

The company says nanotechnology allows the burgers to be shrunken down to a microscopic size without losing any flavor. The burger “requires one calorie of energy to consume rendering the sandwich effectively calorie-neutral.”

White Castle isn’t alone in the mini-burger game; McDonalds released a video showing off the Micro Mac, a miniature version of their signature Big Mac. Burger King opted to launch a toothpaste in honor of their famous Whopper sandwich.

Buffalo Wild Wings added a new sauce to its line-up: Rally Beard Sauce.

The fake product doubles as a beauty product, according to the video release.

It’s not just restaurants getting in on the game. Google launch the “Google Gnome,” a yard-based piece of technology parodying the Google Home product.

Google Maps also allows you to play Ms. Pac-Man on most roadways across the world.

Amazon also mocked their voice-command device Echo, which swaps the traditional Alexa with an animal-translating Petlexa.

Honda opted to innovate the car horn by adding emoji functionality, creating different sounds depending on the mood.