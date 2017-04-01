Child dead, several others hospitalized after CO leak in Michigan

NILES, MI (AP) — A possible carbon monoxide leak at a southwestern Michigan hotel has sent about dozen people to hospitals and left one child dead, area news outlets report.

WNDU-TV and WSBT-TV out of South Bend, Ind. report that employees at the Quality Inn & Suites in Niles called 911 about 10 a.m. Saturday after seeing six unresponsive children on the pool deck at the hotel in Niles. They were all rushed to area hospitals.

Citing officials at Lakeland Hospital, WNDU-TV reports that one of those children has died.

A police officer, two Berrien County sheriff’s deputies and two hotel employees also were taken to hospitals.

Niles Fire Capt. Don Wise says a high level of carbon monoxide was detected in the pool area and lower levels were found in other parts of the hotel — WNDU-TV reports carbon monoxide levels were 16 times the safe limit.

The hotel was closed as officials try to find the source of the leak.