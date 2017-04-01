Ford recalling 53,000 trucks that can roll away while parked

FILE - In this June 28, 2009, file photo, the company logo shines off the grille of a 2009 Fusion at a Ford dealership in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ford is recalling 53,000 2017 F-250 trucks because they can roll away even when they are parked due to a manufacturing error.

Ford says drivers should use the parking brake to make sure that parked cars don’t move.

Dealers will also replace the defective part for free, but Ford doesn’t have the replacement parts yet. It will notify owners when the parts are available.

The recalled trucks have 6.2-liter engines. They were built at a Kentucky plant from October 2015 through Thursday and sold in North America.

The company says it is not aware of accidents or injuries due to this defect.

