Hinojosa family relieved accused killer has been caught

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kayla Hinojosa waited for answers to find out what happened to her cousin, Gabriel Hinojosa.

Now she and the entire Hinojosa family feels some relief that an arrest was made.

Our biggest and our biggest concern was that it was going to be a cold case and that everybody was going to forget about it,” said Kayla.

Gabriel’s ex-boyfriend, Andrew McGowan is charged with her murder, and made his first court appearance Saturday. This wasn’t something Kayla expected.

“It’s a shock. I mean that’s the father of her daughter. I would never imagine anybody being able to do something like that.”

Kayla explains that some family members crying daily because of what happened to the one they call Gabby, but Kayla added she’s will stay strong for Gabby.

“I can’t dwell on the fact that she’s not here anymore and really get depressed about it. I just need to keep moving forward that’s something she would want me to do anyway.”

She also understands this is just the beginning of this family’s road to justice.

“It’s going to be more relief once that whole process is completely finished.”

McGowan’s next court appearance is April 10.