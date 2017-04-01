Million-dollar bond set for man accused of killing woman found in Big Darby Creek

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in a creek made his first court appearance Saturday morning.

Andrew McGowan was indicted on one count of murder in connection to the homicide of Gabriel Hinojosa.

Bond was set at $1 million. McGown was told to avoid the victim’s family and potential witnesses.

Hinojosa’s body was found Feb. 24 near Trapper John’s Canoe Livery at 7141 London Groveport Road. Deputies said her body was recovered in a recycling bin in Big Darby Creek.

McGowan was arrested on Thursday in Jackson County.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s