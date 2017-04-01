Million-dollar bond set for man accused of killing woman found in Big Darby Creek

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in a creek made his first court appearance Saturday morning.

Andrew McGowan was indicted on one count of murder in connection to the homicide of Gabriel Hinojosa.

Bond was set at $1 million. McGown was told to avoid the victim’s family and potential witnesses.

Hinojosa’s body was found Feb. 24 near Trapper John’s Canoe Livery at 7141 London Groveport Road. Deputies said her body was recovered in a recycling bin in Big Darby Creek.

McGowan was arrested on Thursday in Jackson County.