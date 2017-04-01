One dead, one injured in Pickaway County crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of a woman in Perry Township Friday evening.

Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office officials said a 2006 Pontiac Montana minivan, driven by 40-year-old Christina Park, was heading southbound on Clarksburg Pike just south of Judas Road just after 7pm when it went of the right side of the road. The minivan went into a ditch, causing the van to roll over.

Park was thrown from the vehicle; she was pronounced dead by the Pickaway County coroner at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle, Douglas Henson, was taken to Fayette Memorial Hospital for his injury.

The Pick-A-Fay Fire Department assisted deputies at the scene.

