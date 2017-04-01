Pence pushes job creation at event in Reynoldsburg

By Published:
Vice President Mike Pence tours the DynaLab, Inc. facility, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Pence visited with businesspeople at DynaLab, Inc., an American electronics manufacturing services company, and toured the facility. (John Minchillo/AP Photo)

REYNOLDSBURG (WCMH) — Air Force Two landed at John Glenn Columbus International Airport Saturday carrying Vice President Mike Pence, who met with small business owners and local job creators in Reynoldsburg.

For about 20 minutes, Pence talked to a room full of small business-owners and workers about President Donald Trump’s American agenda, creating jobs, health care and national security.

“In President Trump’s three-part agenda, I hear about it every day, jobs, jobs and jobs and it’s happening right here in Ohio,” said Pence.

That was the message the vice president stressed to a crowd at DynaLab, an electronic manufacturing plant in Reynoldsburg Saturday afternoon.

“Nearly 500,000 jobs have been created this year, including more than 135,000 new jobs in construction and manufacturing,” said Pence.

“We as a company have been through 8 years of real turmoil,” said Gary James, President of Dynalab. “Uncertainty, high taxes, overregulations as we see it and not a lot of hope for the manufacturing industry. We see an opportunity for that to happen with this administration.”

For the third week in a row, Pence has met with business leaders to discuss the administration’s agenda. On Saturday, he hit on other hot topics like Congress’s failure to repeal Obamacare.

“Be assured of this, folks here of Ohio, when congress finally decides to repeal and replace Obamacare, President Trump and I will be ready to work with them hand in hand,” said Pence.

