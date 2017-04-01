Three offenders escape from Nelsonville’s SEPTA Correctional Facility

NELSONVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Police are searching for three offenders who escaped from the SEPTA Correctional Facility.

Two of the offenders escaped on March 31st at approximately 9:40pm. An additional offender escaped on April 1st at approximately 7:35pm. All three offenders are still at large.

PHOTOS: Escaped offenders

David G. Skeens, age 30, was sentenced to SEPTA Correctional Facility from Licking County on charges of Felonious Assault. Skeens was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, dark blue jeans and black shoes. He has a tattoo on his neck.

Justin Delano Stanley, age 25, was sentenced to SEPTA Correctional Facility from Fairfield County on charges of Burglary. Stanley was last seen wearing a black shirt, with blue jeans and black shoes.

Troy Brandon Tyler Byrd, age 29, was sentenced to SEPTA Correctional Facility from Champaign County on charges of Possession of Heroin. Byrd was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, with blue jeans. He has a tattoo on his neck.

If you have any further questions or information that could lead to an arrest, please contact the City of Nelsonville Police Department at 740-753-1922 or SEPTA Correctional Facility at 740-753-5000.

