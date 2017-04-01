U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Thomas Harper

Harper is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Harper is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Lazell Sams

Sams is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation for felonious assault.

Sams is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Justin Snyder

Snyder is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for burglary.

Snyder is described as a white male, 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Jeremy Wright

Wright is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation for domestic violence.

Wright is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.