VIDEO: Teacher pulls April Fool’s prank with fake spelling test

ROYAL OAK, MI (WCMH) — A Michigan elementary school teacher proudly fooled his entire class into taking a seemingly impossible spelling test.

Joey Dombrowski, who teaches at Oakland Elementary School in the Detroit area, gave his students a spelling test full of nonsense words including “blorskee,” “wazamata,” and “tangeteen.”

The big reveal. CREDIT: Joey Dombrowski, Facebook.

Dombrowski set his camera phone up and recorded himself reading off the words earlier this week.

The students are audibly complaining in the background as he works through the word “speenuch” (as in “speenuch” and artichoke dip), “shabolaskp” (be careful that you don’t catch it), and “gürrr” (“My friend told me a secret, I looked at her and I said, ‘gürrr'”).

Eventually, the delighted teacher reveals that it’s a prank.

“It’s not even April!” the kids yell.

“Close enough,” Dombrowski says.

“Congratulations, turn in your tests, this will be on your report card.”

