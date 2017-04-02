EUFALA, AL (WCMH) — High school students across the country are preparing for prom season, but an Alabama teen says he’s staying home for the big night.

That’s because his school won’t let him bring his grandmother as his date.

WTVM reports Bryce Maine asked his Nanna to senior prom, but his school forbids anyone over 20 from attending prom.

“My grandma’s always been, you know, an important part of my life–the only woman figure in my life,” he said. “So, I’m thinking in my head, ‘why not take her?'”

Bryce said the principal was worried that his grandmother, Catherine, would bring alcohol to the dance.

Catherine said she went out and bought a dress to prom, and was disappointed when she found out she couldn’t go.

“It’s sad,” she said, “But I hope he just didn’t classify me in the same group as some other people that would serve alcohol.”

Bryce’s cousin Sarah posted on Facebook, saying the board of education doesn’t want future students to take people to prom as a joke.

Sarah says Bryce asked Nanna to prom because she had never been.

The board of education thinks that if Bryce takes his grandmother to prom then future students will do it as a joke and make the school a mockery, according to the Facebook post. Eufaula High School’s prom is scheduled for Saturday, April 8.