Cameras capture deadly three vehicle crash at Houston, Texas toll booth

By Published:

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — A man is dead following a three-vehicle crash at a toll booth in the Houston, Texas area.

Deputies tell NBC affiliate KPRC-TV the driver of a white Dodge Durango lost control of the vehicle. Two vehicles were stopped in the cash lane of a toll booth when the driver of the Durango slammed into the back of one car, pushing it into the back of a pickup truck, investigators said.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The driver of the Durango was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies that the driver of the Durango had been driving erratically prior to the crash and may have had a medical issue, KTRK-TV reports. No charges have been filed.

