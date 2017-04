WOODSFIELD, OH (WCMH) — The United States Geological Survey says an earthquake happened in southeastern Ohio on Sunday morning.

The USGS measured a quake at 3.0 on the Richter scale around 8am near Woodsfield. It was about 15 kilometers southwest of the village. Woodsfield is in Monroe County.

According to WCPO, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office did not receive any reports of damage.