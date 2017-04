KNOX CO., OH (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that former sheriff David Barber has died.

Barber was sheriff in Knox County from 1999-2013, when he retired. He was found dead in his home.

There is no word yet on a cause of death.

